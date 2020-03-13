Trinet Group Inc is Among the Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (TNET, NSP, BBSI, KFRC, RHI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Trinet Group Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 13,317.3%. Following is Insperity Inc with a ROE of 10,228.1%. Barrett Bus Svcs ranks third highest with a ROE of 4,101.8%.

Kforce Inc follows with a ROE of 2,815.4%, and Robert Half Intl rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,807.5%.

