Tribune Media -A has the Highest EPS Growth in the Broadcasting Industry (TRCO, ETM, GTN, DISCA, DISCK)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Tribune Media -A ranks highest with a EPS growth of 31,288.8%. Entercom Comm-A is next with a EPS growth of 26,666.7%. Gray Television ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 16,400.0%.

Discovery Comm-A follows with a EPS growth of 10,610.6%, and Discovery Comm-C rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 10,610.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tribune Media -A on August 22nd, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.62. Since that recommendation, shares of Tribune Media -A have risen 27.4%. We continue to monitor Tribune Media -A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.