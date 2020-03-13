Trex Co Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.73%

Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $76.30 to a high of $84.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $76.38 on volume of 307,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Trex Co Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $57.55 and a high of $111.85 and are now at $76.34, 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

