Trex Co Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.73%

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:02pm
By James Quinn

Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $76.30 to a high of $84.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $76.38 on volume of 307,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Trex Co Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $57.55 and a high of $111.85 and are now at $76.34, 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Trex Co Inc and will alert subscribers who have TREX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

