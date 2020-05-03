Trex Co Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.06%

Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $106.58 to a high of $111.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $107.49 on volume of 123,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Trex Co Inc and will alert subscribers who have TREX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Trex Co Inc has traded in a range of $57.55 to $111.79 and is now at $111.65, 94% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.74% higher and 0.99% higher over the past week, respectively.