Tredegar Corp has the Highest Beta in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TG, KRO, TSE, OLN, TREC)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Tredegar Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.7. Kronos Worldwide is next with a a beta of 1.6. Trinseo Sa ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.5.

Olin Corp follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Trecora Resource rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.4.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tredegar Corp on August 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.43. Since that recommendation, shares of Tredegar Corp have risen 26.7%. We continue to monitor Tredegar Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.