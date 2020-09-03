Tredegar Corp is Among the Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (TG, CCC, TROX, CBT, HWKN)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Tredegar Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $330,000. Calgon Carbon is next with a an RPE of $469,000. Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $577,000.

Cabot Corp follows with a an RPE of $659,000, and Hawkins Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $752,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tredegar Corp and will alert subscribers who have TG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.