Trecora Resource has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TREC, CCC, KRO, TROX, TG)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Trecora Resource ranks lowest with a sales per share of $10.75. Following is Calgon Carbon with a sales per share of $12.28. Kronos Worldwide ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $15.44.
Tronox Ltd-Cl A follows with a sales per share of $16.31, and Tredegar Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $32.03.
