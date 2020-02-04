Trecora Resource has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TREC, TROX, OLN, CCC, KOP)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Trecora Resource ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 49.8%. Following is Tronox Ltd-Cl A with a future earnings growth of 37.2%. Olin Corp ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 33.7%.

Calgon Carbon follows with a future earnings growth of 18.2%, and Koppers Holdings rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 13.8%.

