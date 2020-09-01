Trc Cos Inc has the Highest Sales Growth in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (TRR, RSG, CLH, WM, ROL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Trc Cos Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,368.7%. Following is Republic Svcs with a sales growth of 696.4%. Clean Harbors ranks third highest with a sales growth of 688.7%.

Waste Management follows with a sales growth of 643.7%, and Rollins Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 638.6%.

