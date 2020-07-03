Travelport World has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (TVPT, CLGX, WU, CATM, FLT)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Travelport World ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7. Following is Corelogic Inc with a a current ratio of 0.7. Western Union ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.8.

Cardtronics Pl-A follows with a a current ratio of 0.8, and Fleetcor Technologies Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.9.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fleetcor Technologies Inc and will alert subscribers who have FLT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.