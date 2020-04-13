Travelport World has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (TVPT, EVTC, SABR, TSS, CATM)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Travelport World ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 78.01. Evertec Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 68.20. Sabre Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 61.17.

Total Sys Servs follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.87, and Cardtronics Pl-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.27.

