Shares of Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $107.96 today and have reached the first support level of $106.40. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $104.79 and $101.62.

There is potential upside of 0.0% for shares of Travelers Cos In based on a current price of $0.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $143.12. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $115.15 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $134.99.

In the past 52 weeks, Travelers Cos In share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $155.09 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Travelers Cos In and will alert subscribers who have TRV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.