Travelers Cos In Rises 1.45% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $138.84 to a high of $140.27. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $138.67 on volume of 480,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Travelers Cos In have traded between a low of $119.79 and a high of $155.09 and are now at $140.52, which is 17% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

