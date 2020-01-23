Travelers Cos In Falls 4.92% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $135.66 to a high of $138.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $138.84 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Travelers Cos In has traded in a range of $120.60 to $155.09 and is now at $134.64, 12% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

