Travelers Cos In Falls 3.01% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:56pm
By Nick Russo

Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $100.21 to a high of $102.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $102.90 on volume of 594,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Travelers Cos In and will alert subscribers who have TRV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Travelers Cos In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $76.99 and a high of $155.09 and are now at $99.99, 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

