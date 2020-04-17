MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Transdigm Group Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 12.31%

Written on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 12:48pm
By Shiri Gupta

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $328.31 to a high of $344.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $338.56 on volume of 369,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Transdigm Group has traded in a range of $200.06 to $673.51 and is now at $337.95, 69% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.64% lower and 5.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Transdigm Group and will alert subscribers who have TDG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: rebounders transdigm group

Ticker(s): TDG

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.