Transdigm Group is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry with the Best Relative Performance (TDG , NOC , LMT , AJRD , BWXT )

Below are the top five companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG ) ranks first with a gain of 1.82%; Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC ) ranks second with a gain of 1.49%; and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT ) ranks third with a gain of 1.16%.

Aerojet Rocketdy (NYSE:AJRD ) follows with a gain of 0.76% and Bwx Technologies (NYSE:BWXT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.35%.

