Tractor Supply is Among the Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry with the Best Relative Performance (TSCO , SBH , DKS , FIVE , TIF )

We looked at the Specialty Stores industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO ) ranks first with a gain of 1.54%; Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH ) ranks second with a gain of 1.16%; and Dick'S Sporting (:DKS ) ranks third with a gain of 0.72%.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE ) follows with a gain of 0.39% and Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.05%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tiffany & Co on October 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $95.48. Since that recommendation, shares of Tiffany & Co have risen 39.9%. We continue to monitor Tiffany & Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.