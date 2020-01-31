Tower Internatio has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (TOWR, CPS, DORM, SMP, GNTX)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest sales growth.

Tower Internatio ranks lowest with a sales growth of 388.8%. Following is Cooper-Standard with a sales growth of 418.2%. Dorman Products ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 507.4%.

Standard Motor follows with a sales growth of 544.8%, and Gentex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 690.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tower Internatio and will alert subscribers who have TOWR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.