Toro Co has the Highest PEG Ratio in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (TTC, DE, LNN, AGCO, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Toro Co ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Following is Deere & Co with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Lindsay Corp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Agco Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

