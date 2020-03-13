Toro Co is Among the Companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (TTC, TWI, LNN, DE, AGCO)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Toro Co ranks lowest with a sales per share of $23.50. Following is Titan Intl Inc with a sales per share of $25.77. Lindsay Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $50.30.
Deere & Co follows with a sales per share of $96.65, and Agco Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $109.19.
