Toro Co is Among the Companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (TTC, DE, LNN, AGCO, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Toro Co ranks highest with a ROE of 4,485.8%. Deere & Co is next with a ROE of 1,765.4%. Lindsay Corp ranks third highest with a ROE of 843.7%.

Agco Corp follows with a ROE of 753.1%, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of -1,200.8%.

