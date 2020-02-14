Torchmark Corp is Among the Companies in the Life & Health Insurance Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (TMK, PRI, PFG, AFL, PRU)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Torchmark Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 2,828.6%. Following is Primerica Inc with a ROE of 2,704.1%. Principal Finl ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,068.7%.

Aflac Inc follows with a ROE of 2,015.4%, and Prudentl Finl rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,583.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Torchmark Corp on August 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $87.87. Since that call, shares of Torchmark Corp have fallen 3.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.