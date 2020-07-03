MySmarTrend
Topbuild Cor has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Homebuilding Industry (BLD, LGIH, IBP, CVCO, HOV)

By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Topbuild Cor ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.5. Lgi Homes Inc is next with a a current ratio of 1.8. Installed Buildi ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 2.2.

Cavco Industries follows with a a current ratio of 2.5, and Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.6.

