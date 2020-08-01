Topbuild Cor is Among the Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (BLD, LGIH, IBP, CVCO, HOV)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Topbuild Cor ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.5. Lgi Homes Inc is next with a a current ratio of 1.8. Installed Buildi ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 2.2.
Cavco Industries follows with a a current ratio of 2.5, and Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.6.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. on December 18th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.94. Since that call, shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. have fallen 9.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest current ratio topbuild cor lgi homes inc installed buildi cavco industries :hov hovnanian enterprises inc.