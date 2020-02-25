Top 5 Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (TDS, USM, S, SPOK, TMUS)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Telephone & Data ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.48. Following is Us Cellular Corp with a a price to sales ratio of 0.69. Sprint Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.21.

Spok Holdings In follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.23, and T-Mobile Us Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.96.

