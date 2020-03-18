Top 5 Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (TDS, USM, S, TMUS, WIFI)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Telephone & Data ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.42. Us Cellular Corp is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.66. Sprint Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.20.

T-Mobile Us Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.92, and Boingo Wireless rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.16.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Telephone & Data and will alert subscribers who have TDS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.