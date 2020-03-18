Top 5 Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (USM, WIFI, TDS, SHEN, TMUS)
Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Us Cellular Corp ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.05. Following is Boingo Wireless with a FCF per share of $0.61. Telephone & Data ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.82.
Shenandoah Telec follows with a FCF per share of $1.56, and T-Mobile Us Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $3.28.
