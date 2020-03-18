MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (USM, WIFI, TDS, SHEN, TMUS)

Written on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 12:18am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Us Cellular Corp ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.05. Following is Boingo Wireless with a FCF per share of $0.61. Telephone & Data ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.82.

Shenandoah Telec follows with a FCF per share of $1.56, and T-Mobile Us Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $3.28.

