Top 5 Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (USM, WIFI, TDS, SHEN, TMUS)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Us Cellular Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 166.7%. Boingo Wireless is next with a EBITDA growth of 61.5%. Telephone & Data ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 50.5%.

Shenandoah Telec follows with a EBITDA growth of 20.3%, and T-Mobile Us Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 14.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Us Cellular Corp and will alert subscribers who have USM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.