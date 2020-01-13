Top 5 Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (SHEN, S, TMUS, TDS, USM)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Shenandoah Telec ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 58.22. Sprint Corp is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.85. T-Mobile Us Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 43.80.

Telephone & Data follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 26.43, and Us Cellular Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 23.97.

