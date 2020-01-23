Top 5 Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (CWT, SJW, CWCO, ARTNA, AWK)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Calif Water Srvc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 3.75. Sjw Group is next with a a price to sales ratio of 3.80. Cons Water Co-Or ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 4.25.

Artesian Res-A follows with a a price to sales ratio of 4.38, and American Water W rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 6.89.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of American Water W on November 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $121.24. Since that recommendation, shares of American Water W have risen 9.9%. We continue to monitor American Water W for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.