Top 5 Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (CTWS, AWR, YORW, ARTNA, CWT)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Conn Water Svc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -5.5%. Following is Amer States Wate with a EBITDA growth of -3.9%. York Water Co ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 3.1%.

Artesian Res-A follows with a EBITDA growth of 4.1%, and Calif Water Srvc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 6.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Conn Water Svc and will alert subscribers who have CTWS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.