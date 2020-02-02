MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Lowest Beta (CTWS, AWK, CWCO, AWR, SJW)

Written on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:14am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Conn Water Svc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.3. American Water W is next with a a beta of 0.6. Cons Water Co-Or ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Amer States Wate follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Sjw Group rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sjw Group on November 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $70.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Sjw Group have risen 4.5%. We continue to monitor Sjw Group for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

