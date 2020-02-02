Top 5 Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Lowest Beta (CTWS, AWK, CWCO, AWR, SJW)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Conn Water Svc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.3. American Water W is next with a a beta of 0.6. Cons Water Co-Or ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Amer States Wate follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Sjw Group rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

