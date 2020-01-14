Top 5 Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (AWR, SJW, WTR, YORW, MSEX)
Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Amer States Wate ranks highest with a ROE of 1,304.8%. Following is Sjw Group with a ROE of 1,292.4%. Aqua America Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,258.0%.
York Water Co follows with a ROE of 1,106.6%, and Middlesex Water rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,012.8%.
