Top 5 Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (MSEX, CWCO, AWK, WTR, ARTNA)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Middlesex Water ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 13.0%. Following is Cons Water Co-Or with a projected earnings growth of 10.9%. American Water W ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 9.0%.

Aqua America Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 3.4%, and Artesian Res-A rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 1.1%.

