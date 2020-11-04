Top 5 Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (AWK, WTR, CWT, ARTNA, YORW)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

American Water W ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 16.4%. Following is Aqua America Inc with a EBITDA growth of 12.7%. Calif Water Srvc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 6.2%.

Artesian Res-A follows with a EBITDA growth of 4.1%, and York Water Co rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 3.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aqua America Inc on December 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $44.99. Since that recommendation, shares of Aqua America Inc have risen 18.9%. We continue to monitor Aqua America Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.