MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (HTLD, MRTN, WERN, KNX, CVTI)

Written on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 12:30am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Heartland Expres ranks lowest with a sales per share of $7.61. Marten Transport is next with a sales per share of $13.06. Werner Ent ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $30.08.

Knight Transport follows with a sales per share of $30.18, and Covenant Trans-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $39.34.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Covenant Trans-A on October 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.08. Since that call, shares of Covenant Trans-A have fallen 17.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest sales per share heartland expres marten transport werner ent knight transport covenant trans-a

Ticker(s): HTLD MRTN WERN KNX CVTI

Contact Shiri Gupta