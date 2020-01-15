Top 5 Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (HTLD, MRTN, WERN, KNX, CVTI)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Heartland Expres ranks lowest with a sales per share of $7.61. Marten Transport is next with a sales per share of $13.06. Werner Ent ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $30.08.

Knight Transport follows with a sales per share of $30.18, and Covenant Trans-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $39.34.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Covenant Trans-A on October 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.08. Since that call, shares of Covenant Trans-A have fallen 17.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.