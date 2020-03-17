Top 5 Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (PTSI, R, HTLD, JBHT, ODFL)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Pam Transport ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 14.8%. Ryder System Inc is next with a projected earnings growth of 22.2%. Heartland Expres ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 33.6%.

Hunt (Jb) Trans follows with a projected earnings growth of 45.1%, and Old Dominion Frt rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 46.8%.

