Top 5 Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (RRTS, PTSI, ODFL, USAK, LSTR)

Written on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 12:33am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Roadrunner Trans ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.31. Pam Transport is next with a FCF per share of $1.39. Old Dominion Frt ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.87.

Usa Truck Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.68, and Landstar System rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.94.

