Top 5 Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (HTZ, CAR, PTSI, R, ARCB)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Hertz Global Hol ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -82.3%. Following is Avis Budget Grou with a EBITDA growth of -71.3%. Pam Transport ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -2.8%.

Ryder System Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 18.7%, and Arcbest Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 19.5%.

