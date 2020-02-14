Top 5 Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (JBHT, HTZ, R, LSTR, UHAL)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Hunt (Jb) Trans ranks highest with a ROE of 4,233.1%. Hertz Global Hol is next with a ROE of 3,403.2%. Ryder System Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,172.9%.

Landstar System follows with a ROE of 3,168.4%, and Amerco rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,599.0%.

