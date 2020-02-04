Top 5 Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (YRCW, USAK, CVTI, HTLD, UHAL)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Yrc Worldwide In ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 65.5%. Usa Truck Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 56.1%. Covenant Trans-A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 25.1%.

Heartland Expres follows with a future earnings growth of 23.8%, and Amerco rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 20.6%.

