Top 5 Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (USAK, CVTI, SAIA, R, HTLD)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Usa Truck Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 25,517.2%. Covenant Trans-A is next with a EPS growth of 8,446.6%. Saia Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 5,169.8%.

Ryder System Inc follows with a EPS growth of 4,908.0%, and Heartland Expres rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 4,155.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Usa Truck Inc on September 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.20. Since that call, shares of Usa Truck Inc have fallen 59.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.