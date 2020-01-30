Top 5 Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (USAK, CVTI, SAIA, R, HTLD)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Usa Truck Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 25,517.2%. Following is Covenant Trans-A with a EPS growth of 8,446.6%. Saia Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 5,169.8%.

Ryder System Inc follows with a EPS growth of 4,908.0%, and Heartland Expres rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 4,155.0%.

