Top 5 Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (USAK, KNX, YRCW, JBHT, SAIA)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Usa Truck Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 84.1%. Following is Knight Transport with a EBITDA growth of 56.7%. Yrc Worldwide In ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 37.2%.

Hunt (Jb) Trans follows with a EBITDA growth of 36.0%, and Saia Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 34.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Yrc Worldwide In on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.17. Since that call, shares of Yrc Worldwide In have fallen 27.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.