Top 5 Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (HTZ, R, PTSI, USAK, UHAL)

Written on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 5:13am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Hertz Global Hol ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 978.0. Following is Ryder System Inc with a a debt to equity ratio of 190.8. Pam Transport ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 158.6.

Usa Truck Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 155.5, and Amerco rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 124.5.

Ticker(s): HTZ R PTSI USAK UHAL

