Top 5 Companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (LAWS, FAST, KAMN, NEFF, GWW)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Lawson Products ranks lowest with a an RPE of $184,000. Fastenal Co is next with a an RPE of $252,000. Kaman Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $346,000.

Neff Corp-Cl A follows with a an RPE of $352,000, and Ww Grainger Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $436,000.

