Top 5 Companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (ACY, VRTV, DNOW, TITN, TGH)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

AeroCentury Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,255.0%. Following is Veritiv Corp with a ROE of -496.4%. Now Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -228.1%.

Titan Machinery follows with a ROE of -215.4%, and Textainer Group rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 392.9%.

