Top 5 Companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (DNOW, LAWS, DXPE, TITN, WSO)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Now Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.6%. Following is Lawson Products with a forward earnings yield of 2.0%. Dxp Enterprises ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%.

Titan Machinery follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.9%, and Watsco Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 4.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Now Inc on January 22nd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.75. Since that call, shares of Now Inc have fallen 18.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.