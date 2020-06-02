Top 5 Companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (VRTV, TITN, ACY, BECN, WLFC)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Veritiv Corp ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 21.5. Following is Titan Machinery with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 13.3. AeroCentury Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.4.

Beacon Roofing S follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.7, and Willis Lease rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.2.

